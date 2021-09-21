Tennesseans can help choose next license plate design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans can help choose the next standard license plate design, which will be available to the public in January 2022.

The state is required to update its license plate design every eight years.

"As Tennessee celebrates 225 years of statehood, it’s a perfect time to redesign our license plate and feature the Tri-Star that represents each of our state’s unique grand divisions," said Gov. Bill Lee. "We welcome all Tennesseans to cast their vote and play a role in choosing this piece of our state’s history."

State statute says the license plates must display "Tennessee," "Volunteer State," and "TNvacation.com," in addition to the county name and expiration decal locations.

Voting began on Monday and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The winning license plate design will be announced later this fall.

Caroline Sutton at WTVF first reported this story.