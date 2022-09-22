Target plans to hire 100K seasonal workers

Target is preparing for the holidays.

The retailer announced plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers. The employees will be spread out across stores and supply chain facilities, the company said.

"From offering more stable and flexible schedules that help provide desired hours to investing in training opportunities, we’re giving team members the tools they need to have a successful and rewarding season," Target stated.

Target's hiring plans exceed its main competitor, Walmart.

Walmart announced on Wednesday that it plans to hire 40,000 season workers this holiday season.

CNN and the AP reported that companies expect a slower holiday season this year due to inflation.