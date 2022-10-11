Supreme Court declines to hear fetal personhood case

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case about whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights. The case was filed in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in the Dobbs decision.

Two women and a Catholic group initially sued the governor of Rhode Island over a state law that protects abortion rights. The Rhode Island Supreme Court found that fetuses do not have the same rights granted to people.

Lawyers for the women and Catholic group wanted the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Dobbs decision meant fetuses were granted rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court did not provide any explanation for why it declined to hear the case.

In the Dobbs decision, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the court was not taking a position on if and when "prenatal life is entitled to any of the rights enjoyed after birth."

Reuters reports that state-level Republicans have pursued fetal personhood laws, which would grant fetuses rights.