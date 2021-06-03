Stomach tattoo leads to man's arrest in connection with Capitol riot

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was arrested Saturday for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and his large stomach tattoo helped federal authorities identify him.

James Burton McGrew was arrested on May 30 in Glendale, Arizona. It's unclear if McGrew is an Arizona resident.

According to the FBI's alleged complaint document, the body-worn cameras of at least two officers recorded McGrew inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint says McGrew has a large tattoo on his stomach that reads "King James." At one point while inside the U.S. Capitol building, McGrew allegedly lifted his shirt to wipe his eyes, revealing his stomach and tattoo.

Officials said the tattoo matched a booking photo of McGrew from 2012, though it was not clear where the booking photo was taken.

The FBI said in its complaint that McGrew aggressively approached law enforcement officers, yelled statements at them, including "we're coming in here, whether you like it or not" and "fight with us, not against us," and at one point, "lunged forward to strike a law enforcement officer" and later lunged for another officer's baton.

Two tipsters reached out to the FBI about McGrew on Jan. 7 and Feb. 26, according to court documents. The first tipster told the FBI that McGrew had told him he was going to travel to Washington D.C. to protest the "stolen election." After Jan. 6, McGrew apparently showed someone else video of him inside the U.S. Capitol.

The second person told the FBI that they had photographs of McGrew inside the U.S. Capitol building.

An attorney for McGrew was not listed on either document.

According to his arrest warrant, McGrew faces several federal charges, including assaulting or impeding an officer, civil disorders, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This story was originally published by KNXV in Phoenix.