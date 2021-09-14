Stars react to shocking death of Norm Macdonald

Hollywood stars, comedians, and politicians sent their well-wishes after hearing Norm Macdonald died.

The comedian reportedly battled cancer for nine years.

Conan O'Brien said he was "absolutely devastated" after learning of Macdonald's death.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

John Stewart said on Twitter that "no one could make you break like Norm Macdonald.

Jim Carrey called Macdonald an "honest and courageous comedy genius."

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

Sarah Silverman said there was no one like Macdonald.

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Bob Dole, who Macdonald famously played on Saturday Night Live, also paid tribute to the late comedian, calling him a great talent.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL. *Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.” pic.twitter.com/gPsdyJ5tS9 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) September 14, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister also paid tribute to Macdonald, who was born in Canada. He said the world was a much funnier place with Macdonald in it.

The world was a much funnier place because Norm Macdonald was in it. We’ve lost a comedic genius, and a great Canadian. Sending my condolences to his loved ones and countless fans mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 14, 2021

Macdonald was 61 years old.