Skippy recalls some peanut butters because they may contain stainless steel pieces

Skippy is recalling nearly 10,000 cases of peanut butter products because they could contain small pieces of stainless steel.

The recall includes a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

Skippy said the products were sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, New England, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Washington.

PRODUCT RECALLED CODE DATE SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

If you have a jar with a different best by date than what is listed above, Skippy said it's not part of the recall.

Skippy

If you have a recalled product, return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our product," Skippy said on its website.

This story was first reported by Emily McCain at WFTS in Tampa, Fla.