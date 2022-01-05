Several animals at National Zoo play around in the snow

Several animals in the nation's capital got to play around in the snow.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo shared adorable footage showing a young panda rolling in the snow and sliding down a snowy bank.

"This morning, the 16-month-old plowed face-first into the fresh powder, rolled around, and relished the year's first snow day," zoo officials said on Facebook.

Other animals, including sloth bears and American bison, also got to enjoy the snow.

The National Weather Service reported that 8.5 inches of snow fell in Washington, D.C. on Monday, CNN and the Washington Times reported.