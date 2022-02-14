Senator who suffered a stroke says he's on the 'road to recovery'

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico says his health is improving after suffering a stroke.

Lujan, a Democrat, posted a video on social media with two of the doctors who have been treating him.

"I'm doing well. I'm strong. I'm on the road to recovery and I'm going to make a full recovery. I'm going to walk out of here. I'm going to beat this," Lujan said.

Lujan suffered a stroke in the cerebellum and underwent surgery to ease swelling.

Once the senator leaves UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, he said he will go to a rehabilitation center to continue the recovery process.

With the Senate split 50-50, there was some concern about whether Lujan would be able to vote for Biden's eventual Supreme Court nominee. Lujan said he expects to be back in Washington in time to consider the nominee.

The 49-year-old is a first-term senator. He was elected in 2020 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.