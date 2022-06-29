Secret Service says it will continue cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

The Secret Service says it will continue to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Secret Service released a statement on Tuesday following the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson. The former White House aide said she was told former President Donald Trump tried to grab the steering wheel and assaulted an agent following his speech at a rally on Jan. 6.

Hutchinson said Trump was upset that they wouldn't take him to the Capitol to be with his supporters.

"The United States Secret Service has been cooperating with the Select Committee since its inception in spring 2021, and will continue to do so, including by responding on the record to the Committee regarding the new allegations," a spokesperson for the Secret Service told CBS News in a statement.

Hutchinson said White House officials were warned about the potential implications of Trump going to the Capitol. She said White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said they could face charges if Trump went to the Capitol.

Trump was taken to the West Wing, where he waited hours before telling his supporters to leave the Capitol and go home.