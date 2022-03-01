Watch
NewsUS NewsRussia-Ukraine-Conflict

Actions

Hacker group Anonymous claims it is targeting Russian websites

Computer typing woman work online hack
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Following the disclosure of a global cyberespionage campaign that penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies and private organizations, governments and major corporations worldwide are scrambling to see if they, too, were victims. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Computer typing woman work online hack
Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 11:59:16-05

Hacking group “Anonymous” is stepping into world affairs and launching a cyberwar against Russia.

Anonymous is known for being an online hacking activist, or “hacktivist.”

After Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Anonymous summoned hackers to target the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

The group said on a Telegram channel that it would be using “cyber and DDoS attacks” on Russian resources.

Days after the group asked hackers to volunteer, Anonymous claimed responsibility for disabling Gazprom’s website.

Gazprom is a Russian state-owned oil company.

Anonymous also took credit for disrupting internet service in Russia, booting Russia’s government website offline, and leaking documents and emails to and from the Russian government.

However, it’s not clear if the sites were actually forced offline or if websites were changed so that only people in Russia could access them.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader