Roger Federer to play final match of career with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will join forces in what's expected to be the Swiss star's final professional tennis match.

The longtime rivals will team up in a doubles match at the Laver Cup, which begins Friday.

"Super special playing with Rafa," Federer said. "It feels really different, you know, also just walking out on court and having the chance to play with the likes of Rafa or Novak also in the past has been an amazing experience for me, so to be able to do that one more time, I'm sure it's going to be wonderful."

Federer and Nadal will take on the American team of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

"This historic moment gonna be something, yeah, amazing and unforgettable for me," Nadal said.

Federer announced he would be retiring earlier this month.

With 20 grand slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, Federer will go down as one of the greatest male tennis players of all time.