Reward grows to $450,000 in road rage shooting death of boy in Southern California

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal death of a 6-year-old boy in a suspected road rage shooting in California has now grown to $450,000.

The City of Costa Mesa Council unanimously voted Tuesday to provide an additional $50,000 to the reward, which upped it to $450,000.

According to The Orange County Register, 6-year-old Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while sitting in the back seat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Cloonan, in Orange, California.

According to Joanna and other eyewitnesses, another vehicle cut her off, she used a hand gesture to respond, the car then slipped in behind her, and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her vehicle, USA Today reported.

According to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer, the suspected vehicle is described as a 2018-19 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-Tell-CHP.