Prosecutors ask man who posed with Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 be sentenced to 90 days in jail

Prosecutors have requested that a man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a photograph while carrying the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spend 90 days in jail.

Adam Johnson, who lives in the Tampa Bay area, has already pleaded guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. NBC News reports that he will be sentenced on Friday.

According to a sentencing memo, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia has asked that Johnson spend 90 days in jail, be placed on supervised release for one year, complete 60 hours of community service and pay both a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

The sentencing memo also decries Johnson's "sense of entitlement and privilege." It also specifically references his photo with Pelosi's lectern, saying that it "portrays Johnson as confident, arguably gleeful, while converting government property to his own use during an unlawful siege of the Capitol."

According to Yahoo, prosecutors have proven that Johnson used his cell phone to record rioters battling police outside of the Capitol. He breached the building through a broken window and later tried to open the door to Pelosi's office. At the time, Pelosi's staffers had barricaded themselves across the hall.

That's when he came across Pelosi's lectern and posed for a Getty Images photographer.

He later tried to delete videos and photos from his phone and deleted his entire Facebook account days after the riots. However, he was arrested and released on bond less than a week after the riot.