President Biden plans to visit Kentucky to view storm damage, Beshear says

President Joe Biden plans to visit Kentucky in the coming days to tour the damage left by a series of tornadoes that blew through the state on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear says.

Beshear said Monday that he spoke with the president over the weekend. He noted that officials were still working out the timing and details of Biden's visit.

Biden has already approved a disaster declaration in Kentucky, freeing up federal funds that will assist in rescue and recovery efforts. Biden will receive a briefing from FEMA and Homeland Security officials later Monday morning.

So far, officials in Kentucky have confirmed that 64 people were killed in Friday's tornadoes. Another 110 people in the state are still missing.

The storms killed 14 others in nearby Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.