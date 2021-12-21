Watch
President Biden announces arrival of new puppy

President Biden
Posted at 5:16 PM, Dec 20, 2021
President Joe Biden has announced a new edition to his family: a new puppy!

On Monday, the president announced the adorable news, introducing the world to Commander.

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," the Commander in Chief said in a tweet alongside a photo.

This marks the third dog that will reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this year.

In January, the Biden's already had two other dogs, Champ and Major, who moved into the White House. Major became the first rescue dog to call the White House home. He was rescued in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

Champ sadly passed away in June.

Two-year-old Major took some time to get acclimated to his new home. He was involved in two biting incidences in March.

