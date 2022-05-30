President Biden and state leaders want Robb Elementary demolished

Several leaders are calling for the destruction of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, after 21 people, mostly students, were shot and killed there.

Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez represents Uvalde. He told KSAT in San Antonio he spoke with President Joe Biden, who reportedly said the federal government is looking at razing the school and building a new one.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, who represents nearby San Antonio, also called for the elementary school to be torn down.

He tweeted, “No child should have to return to the scene of this.”

Castro has vowed to work with state, local and federal leaders to destroy the school and get funding to build a new one before students return in the fall.

The sites of other mass shootings have been destroyed, including Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

A gunman shot and killed 26 people there, mostly children, in 2012.

The school was torn down and replaced by a new building on the same property.