Police seek suspect in shooting outside Los Angeles Super Bowl party

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in California are asking for help from the public after four people were shot early Saturday morning outside a Los Angeles restaurant near a party for Justin Bieber.

According to the Associated Press, the shooting occurred after a brawl broke out outside The Nice Guy restaurant.

NBC News reported that rapper Kodak Black was among the wounded.

The Los Angeles Police Department said two of the victims transported themselves to a hospital in a press release.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male, the department said in the news release.

The names of the other victims have not been released, the news outlet reported.

LA police Officer Mike Lopez told the AP that the four men aged 60, 24, 22, and 19 were hospitalized in stable condition.

TMZ.com posted videos showing the 24-year-old rapper posing for photos with a group of people outside the restaurant when the fight occurred.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several Hollywood stars were among the guests inside the restaurant, including Jeff Bezos, Drake, Khloe Kardashian, and Tobey Maguire.