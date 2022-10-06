Police report 'active shooting scene' near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are telling people to stay away from a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, just west of Detroit.

Police are calling the situation "a current active shooting scene" and they say the situation is "active and dangerous." Police said Thursday afternoon that the shooter is still firing shots.

A tweet from the City of Dearborn's account says people should avoid the area. Troopers and officers are working to clear the entire area around the hotel. It features a large number of restaurants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.