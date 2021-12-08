Police looking for suspects who crashed a car into Tulsa nightclub

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Two people are on the run after crashing a stolen car into a Tulsa nightclub.

Tulsa police are looking through surveillance video to identify the suspects.

Tulsa police say they got a report of a stolen car early Tuesday morning. Minutes later, police say they got another call about a car crashing into Rodeo Nightclub.

When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle crashed through the front doors of the nightclub. The suspects were nowhere to be found.

“So, we have a $1000 reward for any information, so we can get an arrest on these two guys,” nightclub manager Blake Moses said.

Police said they believe the men may have been attempting a smash-and-grab robbery.

This story was originally reported by Brady Halbleib on kjrh.com.