Menu

Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Police investigating if alleged California drug dealer used drone to deliver heroin

items.[0].image.alt
Simi Valley Police Department
Simi Valley Police Department shared an image of the drone they found while making an arrest of an alleged drug dealer.
simi valley drone
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:44:00-04

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- — Police in Southern California arrested a man who they say was operating a drone with a bag of heroin on it.

“Seemed like a good idea. It wasn’t. Heroin sales, even in Class A-G Air Space, is heroin sales,” Simi Valley police posted on Instagram over the weekend.

Narcotics detectives were investigating the suspect, John Piani, and during his arrest, officers discovered the drone.

“During the arrest it was discovered that Piani was operating a drone," Simi Valley police wrote in an arrest report. Officers found heroin attached to the drone. "Further investigation will be conducted in order to confirm the involvement of the drone."

The 51-year-old suspect faces charges of selling heroin and methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

StormTracker Weather App