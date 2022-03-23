Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure drugs due to cancer risk

Pfizer is recalling three blood pressure medications over an impurity that could cause cancer. The recall involves the drug Accuretic and two generic versions.

Pfizer said it found elevated levels of nitrosamine, an impurity that is common in water and food but can cause cancer if a person is exposed to high levels over a long period of time.

"The products have a safety profile that has been established over 20 years of marketing authorization and through a robust clinical program," Pfizer's statement said. "Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication. Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor about alternative treatment options."

The company said it hasn't received reports of any adverse events related to the drug, but that anyone taking these drugs should consult with their doctor for an alternative option.

