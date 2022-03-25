Watch
Peyton Manning joins Instagram on 46th birthday

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 14:36:16-04

Fans can now follow Peyton Manning on Instagram.

The former NFL quarterback's first posts says he got an Instagram account instead of a new putter for his 46th birthday.

He also posted a video that he says was recorded 43 years ago.

The video features the Hall of Famer playing football as a child.

In less than a day, Manning attained 140,000 followers. He only follows four accounts: his wife, the NFL, his brother Cooper, and Omaha Productions.

Manning was welcomed to Instagram by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

"I already had an instagram…so I just unretired when I got bored… Welcome Peyton," Brady said in a tweet.

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. He also won a Super Bowl as the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.

