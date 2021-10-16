Watch
Peppa Pig confronts Adele after singer rejected a collaboration

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated. The pop singer’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday, April 19, 2019 in a statement to The Associated Press. The statement read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 7:27 PM, Oct 15, 2021
Adele has backtracked on her refusal to collaborate with Peppa Pig, a British cartoon character popular with young children.

Adele was promoting her new single on Instagram Live when someone asked if she would ever collaborate with Peppa Pig.

The singer firmly said, "No!"

Peppa Pig apparently heard about the rejection and confronted Adele while she was doing an interview with a British radio station.

"That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me," Peppa Pig said in a video recording.

"Why not? Don’t you like me," the character added.

A visibly stunned Adele said she regretted her comments. She added that she spent three years watching Peppa Pig with her son.

"Anytime you want to go jumping in muddy puddles or sing in muddy puddles, I'm with you, Babes," Adele jokingly said.

