Ohio sisters charged in BB gun shootings of people experiencing homelessness surrender to police

CINCINNATI — Two women surrendered to police Tuesday after officials accused them of driving around last week and shooting at homeless people with a BB gun, hitting some while they slept, according to Cincinnati police.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department announced that sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper had turned themselves in.

The pair were identified Monday afternoon in a news release from the department, which had been searching for the women since the day of the attacks.

“We are hopeful that Brittany and Kelsey Hopper do the right thing and turn themselves into District One,” a police spokesperson tweeted on Monday. “Thank you again for helping us ID those responsible in last week's incredibly senseless crimes.”

The assaults in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood were recorded by cameras on the scene, and the recordings led police to the car the Hoppers had been driving: A tan sedan with a mismatched hood. The Hoppers spray-painted the hood to match the rest of the car at some point over the weekend, police said, likely hoping to avoid detection.

NEED HELP IDENTIFYING: In the early morning hours of June 3rd, the people seen in this video targeted homeless people throughout OTR by shooting them with a BB gun. This specific incident occurred at 1615 Republic Street. The car is a light colored 4-door sedan with a dark hood. pic.twitter.com/TEC46juv7O — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 4, 2021

The car was impounded Monday afternoon.

Police noted that the pair may have additional victims who did not report the assaults on the day they happened.

“We are asking the public to continue to come forward if they were shot by a BB gun in the early morning hours of June 3,” police wrote in a news release.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.