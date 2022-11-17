Watch Now
Officials: Toddler starved to death after his father died of heart attack in New York apartment

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
A scale rests between each of the autopsy bays in the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. Rib sheers, a new autopsy saw, a set of forceps, scissors, scalpels and tweezers are arranged in each of the four autopsy bays at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory in Pearl, Miss., Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 17:37:01-05

Officials in New York announced the cause of death for a man and his 2-year-old son after they were both found dead in their apartment nine months ago.

In a statement, the Ontario County Sheriff's Office said David Conde, Sr. died naturally from "cardiovascular disease," USA Today and NBC News reported.

The sheriff's office said his son, David Conde, Jr., died from starvation, and his death was ruled accidental, the news outlets reported.

"It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed," the department said, according to the news outlets.

According to NBC News, the 59-year-old and the toddler, who were last seen alive on Jan. 22, were found dead on Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, which is located 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.

Their bodies were found after authorities conducted a welfare check after Conde, Sr. had not been heard from by anyone for over a week, USA Today reported.

