Officials in Pennsylvania send warning about spotted lanternfly

Officials in Pennsylvania are urging residents to take caution when it comes to the spotted lanternfly.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the flies are causing serious damage to trees, including oozing sap.

In some serious cases, the flies are causing trees and crops to die.

Officials say the flies eject a sugary waste that attracts bees and wasps, otherwise known as honeydew. The waste builds up on any surface, leading to the growth of sooty mold and black-colored fungi.

If left untreated, the flies could cost the state $324 million annually.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, officials say you can report it online to the state Department of Agriculture.