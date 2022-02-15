NY Rep. Rice is 30th House Democrat to announce retirement plans

Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York announced she will not run for reelection in this year's midterms.

Rice said she will remain focused on "protecting democracy" and serving her constituents for the remainder of her term.

"As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility," Rice said in a statement Tuesday.

Rice was first elected to Congress in 2014.

She is now the 30th Democrat who has announced plans to leave the House.

As President Biden faces declining poll numbers, the Democrats are expected to face an uphill battle in their attempt to keep control of the House.

Currently, Democrats control the House, the Senate and the presidency.