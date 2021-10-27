New York trooper charged with murder after 11-year-old killed in crash

A trooper in New York has been charged with murder after he allegedly rammed his police vehicle into a car occupied by a family that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Letitia James announced that Christopher Baldner was also charged with second-degree manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The attorney general's office said that on December 22, 2020, while on duty, Baldner stopped Tristan Goods for speeding in Ulster County before midnight. The Goods were on their way to visit family for Christmas. In the vehicle was Tristan, his wife, and their two daughters, ages 11 and 12.

Baldner dispensed pepper spray inside the Goods' vehicle during the stop, and Tristan Goods sped off, according to the attorney general's office.

Baldner then followed the vehicle, ramming it twice from the back before the Goods' vehicle flipped several times. Monica Goods was ejected from the car and died, according to the indictment.

“Police officers are entrusted to protect and serve, but Trooper Baldner allegedly violated that trust when he used his car as a deadly weapon and killed a young girl,” said Attorney General James. “While nothing will bring Monica back, we must hold law enforcement to the highest standards, which is why my office is committed to seeking justice in this case.”

Baldner's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The indictment said Baldner is also accused of using his police vehicle in September 2019 to ram a car with three people inside, similarly endangering their lives.