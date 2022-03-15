Watch
New iPhone update allows users to unlock phones with their masks on

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020, file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 15, 2022
iPhone users will finally unlock their phones while wearing a face mask.

It's part of a new update that Apple rolled on on Monday.

The company said that the new feature is part of the iOS 15.4 update that can use Face ID while wearing a mask, but only if you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

Apple says to use the new feature, you'll open settings, then tap Face ID & Passcode. Then you'll scroll down and turn on Face ID with a Mask. You'll then be prompted to turn this on, which then you'll tap Use Face ID with a Mask.

Prior to the update, the only way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask with Face ID required an Apple Watch.

The new feature also allows users who wear glasses to scan their Face ID with a mask and glasses on.

Under the settings tab, you'll click Face ID & Passcode. From there, you can select Add Glasses.

