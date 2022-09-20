Nevada official accused of killing Vegas journalist arraigned on murder charge

LAS VEGAS — The Clark County elected official accused of fatally stabbing a Las Vegas investigative journalist was arraigned on Tuesday.

This was Robert Telles’ third time appearing in court after his hearing on Sept. 13 was continued.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson officially filed a criminal complaint for murder against Telles for the killing of 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

Telles, who a public defender is officially representing, told the judge he understood the charges.

Telles is accused of fatally stabbing German at least seven times outside his home on Sept. 2.

Prosecutors filed a charge of open murder on Sept. 12, adding increased penalties for the use of a deadly weapon and for the victim's age.

The judge ruled that Telles would continue to be held without bail.

Following the hearing, Wolfson told KTNV that his team is seeking an order to remove Telles from his position as a public administrator.

Wolfson said Telles still technically holds the position, though it is unclear if he has been suspended. Wolfson said Telles is "unable to do his job," and the prosecution seeks to remove him.

After the first hearing, Wolfson told KTNV that the charge against Telles carries the potential for a life sentence.

According to the Associated Press, Wolfson will determine in the coming weeks if Telles will face the death penalty.

Telles' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

This story was first reported by staff at KTNV.