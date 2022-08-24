NASA reveals the sounds of a black hole

The noise coming from a black hole sounds like a track played at a Halloween party.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

NASA shared a 34-second clip of the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is about 240 million light-years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas which can be translated into a note.

NASA says, however, that the actual note is one that humans can't hear. It's reportedly about 57 octaves below middle C.

NASA says they shifted the note so people could hear it. They also amplified the sound and mixed it with other data they have about black holes.