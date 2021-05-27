Music teacher creates heartwarming video of elementary school students singing 'We Are the World'

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A southern Indiana elementary school music teacher used the unusual school year to create an adorable and heartwarming music video with her students.

Clarksville Elementary School music teacher Emmy Bodner recorded her students in different groupings throughout the year singing "We Are The World" to create the music video.

Because of the pandemic, Clarksville students have had to miss out on their annual musical and Christmas play and multiple assemblies and parties have had to be canceled or changed to keep the students, staff, and their families safe.

The school has about 500 students from pre-k through fourth grade.

"The kids don't really have anything tangible to remember this year and they've not gotten to be together," Bodner said.

In a release issued to WRTV, the school says Bodner has been working all year on the school-wide performance of "We Are The World" along with the help of professional audio engineer and Clarksville parent Michael Sanders.

Sanders has two kids who were also in the video.

The multiple recordings were edited together to create the final product.

"This project was brought about to not only give the kids something to look forward to but also the kids could do something for the people in the community to put a smile on their face, brighten their day. It might make their day a little bit better, Bodner said.

Watch the full music video below.

This story originally reported by Katie Cox on WRTV.com.