Millions on East Coast under winter storm, blizzard warnings as nor'easter approaches

A major winter storm is on its way to the northeast U.S. and could bring as much as 2 feet of snow to some parts of New England.

According to The Weather Channel, the weather system will drop snow on an area ranging from northern Maine to North Carolina. CNN reports that 4 million people are currently under winter storm warnings.

Coastal areas are expected to be hit the hardest. According to The Weather Channel, blizzard warnings have been issued on the Delmarva Peninsula, the New Jersey shoreline, eastern Massachusetts and parts of Maine.

CNN forecasts project that coastal New England could see "1-2 to feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible, specifically over coastal Massachusetts."

The Weather Channel says people should completely avoid all travel to areas under blizzard warnings.

The system is caused by what meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" — a rapid strengthening of a storm that occurs when low-pressure systems experience a further drop in barometric pressure.

According to The Weather Channel, the snow is expected to call on the East Coast through Saturday.