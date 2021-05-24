Watch
Military plane from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas crashes in backyard, police say

Posted at 4:17 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 19:30:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base confirms that a contractor-operated aircraft from the base has crashed near Cheyenne and Nellis.

The base originally sent out the following statement: "We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available."

The aircraft took off from the base around 2:30 p.m.

In a video shared by a witness, black smoke could be seen rising from the back of a home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jason Dinant at KTNV first reported this story.

