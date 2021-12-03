Michigan school superintendent issues video message in wake of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — In response to the shooting at Oxford High School, Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools Tim Throne has released a video addressing what happened on YouTube.

You can watch the entire video below.

The video was released by the district Thursday evening. There was no opportunity for WXYZ to ask any questions.

Throne says the video was recorded in the performing arts library at the high school.

"To say that I am in shock and numb is probably an understatement," Throne says at one point.

He also describes the school as a "war zone" in the aftermath of the student evacuations, saying it could be "weeks" before the building is ready for use. However, he tells students and staff did exactly what they needed to do.

Throne also says he apologized to the school staff for not commenting further. He also says that after funerals are conducted, they will begin the process of bringing students back to school.

He also says he will ask the Oakland County sheriff if they can release surveillance videos from inside the school during the time of the shootings.

Throne also addresses the meetings with Ethan Crumbley, saying that no discipline was warranted at the time of the meetings. He promised to answer any further questions at a later time.

The video was released with the following message:

We know many of you have reached out for interviews and comment regarding the recent tragic event in our Oxford community. As you can imagine, our team has needed to put 100% of our efforts into our traumatized students, staff, and families. While we have been advised not to speak with media amidst the ongoing police investigation, we do want to share with you a video message from Superintendent Throne: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wHd8nN4tXw that was sent to our families this evening.



-Oxford Community Schools





Staff at WXYZ in Detroit first reported this story.