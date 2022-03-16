Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S.

Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.

Tamaulipas is considered one of the most violent regions in Mexico.

He was wanted in connection to crimes that included drug trafficking and money laundering.

“El Huevo” is also accused of murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association in Mexico.

His arrest did not come peacefully.

“El Huevo” was reportedly the leader of El Cártel del Noreste or the “Cartel of the Northeast.”

Suspected gang members set a trailer on fire in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and attacked nearly two dozen military installations in the country, as well as a U.S. consulate.

Mexico’s National Defense Secretary also reported the gang blocked at least 16 roads.

More than 700 military personnel and four helicopters were sent to secure the area on Tuesday.

Mexico’s Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard told CB Televisión that Treviño’s arrests is “one of the most important arrests” in the last decade.