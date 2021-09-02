Mets place acting general manager on leave following DUI arrest

The acting general manager of the New York Mets, Zack Scott, was placed on leave Thursday.

The team said it learned Wednesday that Scott had allegedly been involved in a DUI.

"We take this matter very seriously," the team said in a tweet. "Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

Sandy Alderson, the team's president, is taking over for Scott.

ESPN reports that Scott was arrested Tuesday morning in White Plains, New York. He was reportedly found asleep in his vehicle while stopped at a traffic light.

Scott assumed the role of acting general manager in January after Jared Porter was fired amid sexual harassment allegations.