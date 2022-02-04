Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
A United States government website is displayed on a computer, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Walpole, Mass., that features a page where people can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per residence and have them delivered by mail. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 6:26 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 20:26:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says people with Medicare will be able to get up to eight free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month, starting in early spring.

It's seeking to fill a frustrating gap in coverage for coronavirus tests. Last month, the administration directed private insurers to cover rapid COVID-19 tests for people on their plans.

But until now officials were trying to figure out what to do about Medicare, which covers older people particularly vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

Laws and regulations that govern the program stood in the way.

Free tests will be available through participating pharmacies and other locations.

AARP has praised Medicare’s decision.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader