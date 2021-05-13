McDonald's to raise hourly wages for U.S. employees in company-owned stores

McDonald's plans to raise hourly wages for employees in its company-owned stores in the United States.

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced that wages for entry-level employees would rise to at least $11 - $17 an hour.

For shift managers, their wages would rise to at least $15 - $20 an hour based on the restaurant's location.

“Our first value is taking care of our people, and today we are rewarding our hardworking employees in McDonald-owned restaurants for serving our communities,” said Joe Erlinger, President McDonald’s USA, in a press release. “These actions further our commitment to offering one of the leading pay and benefits packages in the industry.”

McDonald's said they plan to raise the average hourly wage for its company-owned restaurants in phases.

"Some restaurants have, or will, reach an average hourly wage of $15 an hour in 2021, and average hourly wages are expected to reach $15 an hour by 2024," the company said.

The company also announced they plan to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months.