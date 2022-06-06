Watch
Mariah Carey sued over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey
Kamran Jebreili/AP
Mariah Carey performs during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Mariah Carey
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:51:07-04

Mariah Carey's hit holiday song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You," is the subject of a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Andy Stone claims he wrote and recorded a song by the same name in 1989. In court documents, Stone claims his song received extensive airplay in 1993 and began appearing on the Billboard music charts.

Carey's song was released in 1994.

The songs have different lyrics and musical arrangements. However, Stone claims Carey never requested permission to use the song's title, which he says is copyrighted.

Stone is seeking $20 million in damages.

Carey has not responded to the lawsuit.

