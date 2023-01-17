Madonna announces world tour with stops in more than 20 US cities

Madonna will celebrate 40 years of music in her new world tour.

The global pop superstar announced "Madonna: The Celebration Tour” in a video of her playing "Truth or Dare" with several celebrities.

In the video, Madonna takes the dare to do a tour of her hits that include "Like a Virgin," "Vogue" and "La Isla Bonita."

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

The tour begins on July 15 in Vancouver. Madonna will then make more than 20 stops in the U.S., including in Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Tampa and Las Vegas. Following her stops in the U.S., the singer will tour Europe.

Tickets to the public go on sale on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time at madonna.com/tour.