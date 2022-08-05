Machine Gun Kelly tour bus vandalized in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A tour bus belonging to Machine Gun Kelly parked near the Farnam Hotel in downtown Omaha was tagged on Thursday.

On one side of the bus, there was an inappropriate drawing and on the other, homophobic slurs.

A woman in the area Friday morning said she felt the need to document the graffiti and share it on social media.

"I'd like to document when people are being homophobic and stuff, and it was more of a matter of me just saying, 'Hey Nebraska, show more class than this,'" Jodi Pattrin said.

She also said she was confronted by security while filming.

This article was written by KMTV.