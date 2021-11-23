Latest subpoenas target extremist groups in Jan. 6 investigation

More subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation were issued Tuesday.

Subpoenas were issued for Proud Boys International, L.L.C., Oath Keepers, Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, Elmer Stewart Rhodes and Robert Patrick Lewis.

"Members of Proud Boys International, L.L.C., called for violence leading up to January 6th, and at least 34 individuals affiliated with the Proud Boys have been indicted by the Department of Justice in relation to the January 6th attack on the Capitol," the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said in a statement.

The committee alleges the Oath Keepers were also involved in planning and participating in the attack.

Tarrio and Rhodes both had leadership roles with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, according to the committee.

Robert Patrick Lewis is reportedly the chairman of the 1st Amendment Praetorian, which the committee says provided security for rallies that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals and organizations reportedly involved with planning the attack, with the violent mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6th, or with efforts to overturn the results of the election," Chairman Bennie G. Thompson. "We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack."