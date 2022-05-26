Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in the UK

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K.

The charges stem from encounters with three different men, according to the Crown Prosecution Service. The encounters took place in London and Gloucestershire, authorities said.

"He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," the agency stated.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013.

Spacey has not publicly commented on the allegations.

This is not the actor's first run-in with the law. He was accused of groping an 18-year-old at a bar in Massachusetts in 2016. The case was dropped in 2019 after the accuser refused to testify. Spacey had pleaded not guilty.