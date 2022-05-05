Karine Jean-Pierre named next White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre has been tapped to serve as the next White House press secretary.
Jean-Pierre will replace outgoing press secretary Jen Psaki, who is taking a job with MSNBC.
Psaki said Jean-Pierre will become the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve in the role.
"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said.
Jean-Pierre had been working as the White House deputy press secretary.
"She is passionate," Psaki said. "She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human."