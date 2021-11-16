Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday to determine whether Kyle Rittenhouse is responsible for the deaths of the two protesters he fatally shot in August 2020 amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, against police brutality and racial injustice.

Both the prosecution and defense on Monday wrapped up their closing arguments before proceedings ended for the day. When proceedings resume on Tuesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder will provide instruction to the jury, at which point deliberations will begin.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha as protests gripped the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse and others armed themselves with the goal of protecting local businesses from looters and vandals.

Amid demonstrations on Aug. 25, Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two. Police allowed him to leave the scene, but he later turned himself in to authorities.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution has tried to paint Rittenhouse as the aggressor in an attempt to nullify his claims of self-defense.

"When the defendant provokes the incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create," said Thomas Binger, assistant district attorney for Kenosha County, Wisconsin. "That's critical right here. If you're the one who's threatening others, you lose the right to claim self-defense."

The defense argued the opposite, saying Rittenhouse felt his life was in jeopardy.

"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle," said defense attorney Mark Richards. "One with a skateboard, one with his hands, one with his feet, one with a gun."

Deliberations will begin a day after Schroeder dismissed one of the lesser charges facing Rittenhouse, a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

While Rittenhouse was 17 on the night of the fatal shootings, defense lawyers pointed to a provision in Wisconsin's dangerous weapons law that says minors are only outlawed from possessing rifles or shotguns with short barrels. Defense lawyers argued that Rittenhouse was carrying an AR-15-style rifle, which did not apply as a short-barreled rifle.

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He faces life in prison if convicted on one of the intentional homicide counts.

The jury will begin deliberations at 9 a.m. CST.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has already called on the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local law enforcement in anticipation of potential unrest in the city following the jury's decision.