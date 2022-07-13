Watch Now
NewsUS News

Actions

Judge declines Amber Heard's request to throw out verdict in Johnny Depp case

Depp Heard Lawsuit
AP
In this image from video, actor Amber Heard reacts as the verdict is read in the courtroom in the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."(Court TV via AP, Pool)
Depp Heard Lawsuit
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 14:39:13-04

A judge denied a request from Amber Heard's legal team to have the verdict thrown out in the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard's lawyers claimed a juror was a younger individual with the same last name as the person who should have been served.

However, the judge said there is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing. The judge added that Heard's lawyers had the opportunity to question the panel and informed the court that the jurors were acceptable.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Jurors in the six-week trial were tasked with determining whether Depp was slandered by his ex-wife when she wrote an op-ed piece.

The Jury sided with Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover