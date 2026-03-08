Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Local News
Montana and Regional News
Day Of Giving
Montana Politics
News
Helena News
Montana and Regional News
Coronavirus
We're Open Montana
Wildfire Watch
BOLO Alerts
Montana Politics
Montana Ag Network
Military Matters
Videos
Photo Galleries
On KXLH
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
News Team
Jobs at KXLH
KXLH Apps
Community
Heart of Helena
Contests
News Team
Weather
Today's Forecast
Wildfire Watch
Interactive Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
STORMTracker Blog
Lightning Tracker
Weather Cameras
Mug Shots policy
Moving Forward
On KXLH
Wildfire Watch
Sports
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
kxlhtv
explore/tags/kxlh
KXLH
UCHltmK0FtgpvOb_IFP6obog
Helena News
Montana Politics
Montana Ag Network
Fire Watch
Find MTN
Contests
Positively Montana
Indian Country
On KXLH
Heart of Helena
More +
Quick Links +
Helena News
Montana Politics
Montana Ag Network
Fire Watch
Find MTN
Contests
Positively Montana
Indian Country
On KXLH
Heart of Helena
Iran War
Iran War
US says Iran is using populated areas as launch sites, urges civilians stay home
Haley Bull