Iowa police make arrest in deadly nightclub shooting

Posted at 12:04 PM, Apr 12, 2022
Authorities in Iowa said they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids that left two people dead and 10 others injured.

Police announced Monday that they arrested 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush. He was charged with second-degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Police also released the names of the two people killed at the Taboo Nightclub as 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

According to the Associated Press, police believe one of the victims was the target of the shooting.

