Watch
NewsUS News

Actions

'In our hearts': U.K. remembers 72 Grenfell fire victims

Britain London Fire Anniversary
Peter Nicholls/AP
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The names of the 72 people who lost their lives in a London high-rise tower blaze were read out at a memorial service Tuesday to mark five years since the tragedy. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain London Fire Anniversary
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:58:51-04

LONDON — The U.K. marked the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tower disaster on Wednesday.

Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and British politicians were on hand for the memorial services.

They observed a 72-second silence to remember the victims of the fire, as well as released green balloons in memory of the 18 children who perished, the Associated Press reported.

Seventy-two people perished when the public housing building caught fire on June 14, 2017.

According to CNN, the fire spread quickly and uncontrollably due to a combustible cladding system that was added to the tower's external walls.

Survivors and family members of those who lost their lives are still fighting for justice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119